Wigan police officer accused of supplying 4kg of cocaine
PC Andrew Talbot, who is in Greater Manchester Police’s serious crime division, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today (November 9) where he pleaded not guilty to supplying up to 3.943kg of the class A drug to another between February 13, 2018 and January 21, 2020.
He also denied an offence of misconduct in public office involving accessing the force’s intelligence information about local drug dealers.
The 53-year-old additionally pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a notice under the Regulation Investigatory Powers Act. (RIPA).
The court heard that the misconduct allegation alleges that between May 1, 2018 and February 7, 2020 while acting as a police officer he wilfully misconducted himself by accessing information in relation to intelligence held by GMP of known and/or suspected drug dealers in the Greater Manchester area.
The RIPA offence involves him allegedly failing to disclose the Pin/passcode to a mobile telephone on or about July 12, 2021.
The father-of-two, of Findlay Street, Leigh, is to stand trial beginning on September 9 next year alongside another Leigh man Keith Bretherton, 49, of Bexhill Drive, who denies a charge of conspiracy to commit misconduct between April 1, 2017 and March 1, 2020.
The charges against bearded Talbot were authorised following an investigation by GMP's anti-corruption unit.
Talbot, who is currently suspended from duty, and Bretherton, were both further remanded on bail to await their trial, which is expected to last two weeks. A pre-trial review is to be held on August 2.