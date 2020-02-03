Wigan police officer admits sex and inappropriate conduct with other women

A police constable has admitted inappropriate contact with six women including having sex with one of them.

PC Stuart Lunt, from Wigan - a Chorley-based bobby - pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in public office between November 2013 and February 28 last year.

In the dock

The charge involves him having inappropriate telephone contact and social media messages with the women and having sexual activity with one of them on August 10, 2018.

Lunt, 36, of Greaves Close, Appley Bridge, appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and his barrister Richard Orme said that there would be a basis of plea.

He asked for psychiatric and pre-sentence reports to be prepared and the defendant was further remanded on bail by Judge Andrew Menary, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool, to await sentence on March 30.

The judge told bearded Lunt that he was adjourning sentence to enable the reports to be drawn up and added a condition to his bail that he co-operates with the preparation of those reports.

“The fact I am adjourning sentence for reports must not be taken as any indication. The court will consider all matters on the next occasion,” he said.