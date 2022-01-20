Wigan police officer found guilty of misconduct in public office after he 'took advantage' of vulnerable woman

PC Simon Rose was today convicted at Liverpool Crown Court after an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his involvement with the woman, who he met after she reported a crime against her to police.

The IOPC received a mandatory conduct referral from the force in October 2019 and began an independent investigation, which concluded in October 2020.

Investigators interviewed PC Rose, who lives in Parbold, and obtained statements from witnesses, including colleagues and the woman, as well as analysing mobile phone evidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Crown Court

PC Rose, 47, first met the woman in 2012 after she reported a crime to police.

He admitted forming a professional and friendly relationship with her, but denied it was ever inappropriate.

However, evidence was found that the relationship was ongoing in 2019, when he was required to attend her home in a professional capacity.

The IOPC obtained evidence he asked colleagues to avoid looking for evidence or overlook any evidence they may find during a search of the property.

Following the investigation, the IOPC found PC Rose had a case to answer for gross misconduct for breaching the standards of professional behaviour for: honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and conduct.

It referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against PC Rose.

Following a trial lasting nine days, he was found guilty of misconduct in public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He will be sentenced on April 4.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “PC Rose took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and his actions have absolutely no place in policing.

“His subsequent efforts to cover up his behaviour show that he knew what he had done was unacceptable. This abuse of trust seriously risked undermining public confidence in the police and we welcome the jury’s decision.

“We now await the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, which will be arranged by the force.”