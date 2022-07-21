PC Georgina Newcombe, who joined Greater Manchester Police in 2020 via Police Now’s National Graduate Leadership Programme, worked with the police community support officers on her team and the local council’s community resilience specialists to conduct home visits – educating young people and their parents on the consequences of ASB and addressing the issues at hand before sporadic, low-level crime could escalate into repeat offending.

Where necessary, criminal proceedings were pursued for more serious offences.

A local bus station in PC Newcombe’s policing area was a hotspot for reports of ASB, including criminal damage, drug use, and abusive behaviour towards staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Newcombe is tackling anti-social behaviour in the town centre

She worked with local staff to identify the youths involved and implement early-intervention tactics.

Thanks to PC Newcombe and the Wigan town centre team, the area was removed from the region’s ASB hotspot list for the first time this year and 70 per cent of the young people that were visited over a twelve-month period didn’t partake in any further instances of this behaviour.

PC Newcombe said: “Through visiting young people and their families, we have been able to build a much better understanding of their home lives, their school lives, who their friends are and why they are engaging in ASB and low-level crime.

"It allows us to tackle the problem at its roots and use proportionate but effective methods to divert young people away from crime.

"Using this civil escalation process to engage with those involved has allowed us to gather the intelligence and evidence we need to identify the main ringleaders.

"This meant that when more serious offences were committed, we already had the intelligence we needed to act quickly.

“This is very much a continuous piece of work, and we have been able to apply this method to tackle ASB in other hotspot areas.

"It has been a real team effort to reduce incident demand in this area and it all started with building strong working relationships on the ground.”

PC Newcombe has also been working with The Prince’s Trust to deliver sessions on ASB and “county lines” to young people in the borough who are at risk of being exploited or engaging in criminal behaviour, to educate them about the risk factors and the impact of this kind of crime on communities.

She added: “As part of Police Now’s programme, I have just started a four-week secondment at the Centre for Social Justice in Westminster.

"I’m also working with the Modern Slavery Unit and the Criminal Justice Unit to research policy in this area and see how it can be improved to better support frontline officers. “Undoubtedly this will help to inform my future approach to youth ASB and County Lines activity in my neighbourhood.”

July 18 to 22 marks Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week across the UK.