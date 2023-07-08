News you can trust since 1853
Wigan police recover large quantity of cash and cannabis hidden in a car's secret compartment

Cannabis and what police describe as a large quantity of cash have been found hidden in a car they pulled over in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

Platt Bridge neighbourhood officers PCs Hall and Woolridge made a routine stop of a silver Peugeot 308 in Abram, discovered the vehicle to be uninsured and then recovered the suspected criminal haul from a hidden compartment in its boot.

A GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley spokesperson said that two men who were in the car were searched then, following the drugs and cash find, arrested.

The stash found under the floor of the car in AbramThe stash found under the floor of the car in Abram
The Peugeot 308 stopped by police in AbramThe Peugeot 308 stopped by police in Abram
