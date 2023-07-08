Wigan police recover large quantity of cash and cannabis hidden in a car's secret compartment
Cannabis and what police describe as a large quantity of cash have been found hidden in a car they pulled over in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST
Platt Bridge neighbourhood officers PCs Hall and Woolridge made a routine stop of a silver Peugeot 308 in Abram, discovered the vehicle to be uninsured and then recovered the suspected criminal haul from a hidden compartment in its boot.
A GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley spokesperson said that two men who were in the car were searched then, following the drugs and cash find, arrested.