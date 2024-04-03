Wigan police search for owner of mountain bike which might have been stolen
Police are trying to trace the owner of a bicycle which they believe could be stolen.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Barracuda mountain bike was found on Tuesday evening on Logwood Avenue in Worsley Hall.
A photograph of the pedal cycle was posted on Facebook by Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team as neighbourhood officers try to return it to its rightful owner.
Anyone who wishes to claim it is asked to go to Wigan police station with proof of ownership and quote property reference LL/017405/24.