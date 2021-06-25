Wigan police search for owners of laptop, golf clubs and other items found after arresting two men

They shared photographs on social media of several items they found in the possession of two men in the Lessingham Avenue area of Swinley.

The men were arrested and as police do not believe the items belong to them, they are now appealing for the real owners to come forward.

The haul included golf clubs, a laptop, football boots and other sports kit, watches, keys, bank cards and even fudge.

Watches and bank cards were among the items found

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team said: "Response officers PS Wood and PC Farrelly from A relief Wigan have arrested two males overnight in the Lessingham Avenue area in possession of property that we do not suspect belongs to them.

"If you recognise the items in the pictures then please contact us on 0161 856 7124 or via email [email protected] ....Thank you."

More items thought to have been stolen

A laptop and shoes were found

Golf clubs were found