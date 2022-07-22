Officers were alerted to the black Vauxhall saloon by a member of the public who said it had been left on a street in Lowton for several days.
Checks were carried out and it became apparent that the vehicle had been cloned - with the legitimate vehicle confirmed to be with its proper owner.
Inquiries are now being carried out to discover where the Vauxhall came from and reunite it with the person from whom it was presumably taken.
And inquiries will also involve tracking down the people who took the car and switched the registration plates.A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “Please continue to report incidents using the online reporting option or livechat feature at https://crowd.in/977YAj, call 101, or report information about crime completely anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. In an emergency always dial 999.”