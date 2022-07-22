Officers were alerted to the black Vauxhall saloon by a member of the public who said it had been left on a street in Lowton for several days.

Checks were carried out and it became apparent that the vehicle had been cloned - with the legitimate vehicle confirmed to be with its proper owner.

The car ready for towing away

Inquiries are now being carried out to discover where the Vauxhall came from and reunite it with the person from whom it was presumably taken.