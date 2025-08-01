Wigan police have seized four e-bikes as part of a new operation to clampdown on their illegal use.

The initiative from Greater Manchester Police is a result of the surge of these vehicles used for criminal use including anti-social behaviour, robberies, drug dealing and mobile phone theft.

An EAPC bike must not exceed a speed of 15.5mph and must have a marking to show the speed as well as the power rating and manufacturer and can be ridden in cycle lanes.

A non-EAPC vehicle needs tax and insurance and the rider must have at least CBT licence and wear a motorcycle helmet.

The e-bikes seized by police

During the operation in Leigh town centre, officer seized four bikes that were non-compliant with two of those having the ability to reach up to 63 mph, more than three times the legal limit.

People were also issued with a fixed penalty notice due to having no licence and insurance.

Officers were also educating the public on the laws surrounding the use of these bikes.

Officers issued fixed penalty notices and educated the public

Unless people can prove their e-bike has insurance and they have a licence, the bikes will ultimately be destroyed.

Town centres are hotspot for these bikes due to the amount of delivery drivers who use these vehicles.

Sgt Ian Callaghan said: “What we find especially in the summer months, you’ve got the staple delivery driver who potentially doesn’t know the law around these bikes.

"But town centres become a honey pot for young children during summer holidays, especially as we get later on into the evening.

This bike was found to hit speeds of up to 63 mph

"Wigan and Leigh especially have issues with County Lines drugs supply and we are finding a massive increase of drug dealers coming into the town centre using e-bikes, which makes it difficult to the police to either apprehend them or give chase.

"We’ve seen in the news multiple times stories of officers pursuing these bikes ending in horrific injuries and death sometimes.

"If one of these vehicles even at 15mph flying down the town centre, there’s elderly people doing their shopping if it hits one of them its not ending very well.”

It is hoped that this will be a frequent operation due to the amount of members of the public contacting police about e-bikes being driven erratically.