Wigan police seize large amount of drugs during home raid
Neighbourhood officers executed the warrant at a house on Osborne Road in Ashton.
The discovered large amount of cannabis which was seized and destroyed.
No arrests have been reported at this time.
A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “This has prevented the intended supply and has disrupted the future criminal activity from the location.
“This action was taken to reassure the local community and to disrupt the criminal activity that has a negative impact on the lives of residents in the local community.
“This policing response can only be achieved with the help of the local community, any information about this and associated activity can be reported confidentially.”
Anyone with information on criminal activity in their area should report it to police on 101.
Alternatively it can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.