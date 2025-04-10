Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large amount of Class B drugs have been seized after police raided a Wigan home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood officers executed the warrant at a house on Osborne Road in Ashton.

The discovered large amount of cannabis which was seized and destroyed.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police discovered a large amount of cannabis

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “This has prevented the intended supply and has disrupted the future criminal activity from the location.

“This action was taken to reassure the local community and to disrupt the criminal activity that has a negative impact on the lives of residents in the local community.

“This policing response can only be achieved with the help of the local community, any information about this and associated activity can be reported confidentially.”

Anyone with information on criminal activity in their area should report it to police on 101.

Alternatively it can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.