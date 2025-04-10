Wigan police seize large amount of drugs during home raid

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A large amount of Class B drugs have been seized after police raided a Wigan home.

Neighbourhood officers executed the warrant at a house on Osborne Road in Ashton.

The discovered large amount of cannabis which was seized and destroyed.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police discovered a large amount of cannabisPolice discovered a large amount of cannabis
Police discovered a large amount of cannabis
Read More
Wigan dad dies after motorbike smash as brother battles serious injury

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “This has prevented the intended supply and has disrupted the future criminal activity from the location.

“This action was taken to reassure the local community and to disrupt the criminal activity that has a negative impact on the lives of residents in the local community.

“This policing response can only be achieved with the help of the local community, any information about this and associated activity can be reported confidentially.”

Anyone with information on criminal activity in their area should report it to police on 101.

Alternatively it can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice