Wigan police have seized two vehicles, with one believed to contain drugs.

Officers and PCSO's from the Atherton Neighbourhood Team stopped a car on Hesketh Street suspected of being driven without valid insurance.

Upon further investigation, a quantity of Class B drugs was discovered inside.

Police allegedly found drugs in the car

The vehicle has been seized and the driver is now under investigation for multiple offences.

Elsewhere in Atherton, PCSOs on patrol sighted an off-road bike being ridden on Devonshire Road with no tax, insurance or number plate in anti-social manner.

The rider also failed to wear the correct legal safety equipment

The vehicle was stopped on Fletcher Avenue and seized by PC 10133. The vehicle has been disclaimed and will now be destroyed.