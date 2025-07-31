Wigan police seize two vehicles to crack down on anti-social behaviour

By Sian Jones
Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan police have seized two vehicles, with one believed to contain drugs.

Officers and PCSO's from the Atherton Neighbourhood Team stopped a car on Hesketh Street suspected of being driven without valid insurance.

Upon further investigation, a quantity of Class B drugs was discovered inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Tragic car crash death of talented performer and 'beautiful soul' at just 19
Police allegedly found drugs in the carplaceholder image
Police allegedly found drugs in the car

The vehicle has been seized and the driver is now under investigation for multiple offences.

Elsewhere in Atherton, PCSOs on patrol sighted an off-road bike being ridden on Devonshire Road with no tax, insurance or number plate in anti-social manner.

The rider also failed to wear the correct legal safety equipment

The vehicle was stopped on Fletcher Avenue and seized by PC 10133. The vehicle has been disclaimed and will now be destroyed.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice