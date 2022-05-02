Wigan police share photograph of man they want to speak to about attempted fraud

They want to speak to the man about the incident on Sunnybank Road in Tyldesley on Friday.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to the public in relation to a report of attempted fraud on Sunnybank Road, Tyldesley on March 29 that was recently reported to GMP.
"We would ask that anyone residing within the vicinity check any CCTV they may have for this male between the times of 1pm and 2pm on March 29, 2022.”
Anyone with information about the man or what happened can call police on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI/06LL/0011832/22, or report it online here
Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online
For help and advice about how to stay safe from scammers, visit Action Fraud’s website or call 0300 123 2040.