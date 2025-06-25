Police have highlighted their efforts to tackle issues in Wigan town centre and Scholes during Neighbourhood Policing Week.

Officers have been carrying out patrols on foot and in vehicles in areas raised as concerns for residents, particularly regarding drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman said: “In addition we have been working closely with one of the local HMO providers to remove an individual who have been highlighted as a concern from their property.

"Tomorrow, working with the community resilience team, we will be applying to Wigan magistrates for a closure order at an address in Ince, more on that tomorrow.”

Monday marked the beginning of national Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025, in which forces across the country highlight and celebrate the vital work being done in local communities.