Wigan police use new spray to 'tag' riders as they tackle anti-social behaviour on motorbikes
SmartTag is a traceable forensic spray developed by DeterTech, which allows police officers to “tag” an offender and their motorbike, e-bike or quadbike with a water-based marking solution.
It has a unique forensic code relating to the pressurised cannister it was sprayed from, which will help to link a suspect and vehicle to the scene of an offence.
This will be done by officers using a UV light to scan the offender’s clothing and bike, which will highlight the bright yellow solution to show they have been tagged.
Supt John-Paul Ruffle, from Greater Manchester Police’s prevention branch, said: “We are continuing with our commitment to dealing with anti-social riders across Greater Manchester. We have seen 10 arrests made in the first six weeks of this operation and 54 bikes seized in the process.
“Our work with DeterTech has been ongoing and we are delighted to be able to get these cannisters delivered and out in operation across the force immediately.
“This device will hopefully act as a deterrent to those participating in anti-social behaviour on motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes as they now know that they will be sprayed with a solution that will link them back to the scene of the crime.”
The spray is already making a difference in Wigan.
Insp Michael Crosthwaite, from the force’s Wigan district, said: “We have seized 19 bikes in our district alone during this operation, with five positive arrests which are being progressed to prosecution.
“We will be putting up signs in areas around Wigan where we know off-road bikers will be, alerting them to SmartTag being in operation in that area. We would rather prevent anti-social in its early stages than it be a reoccurring problem.
“That is our aim, we will mark these bikes and further down the line when we come across them, we can tag them to those previous incidents, take them forward to prosecution and to get the message across to the public that we are doing something about this issue.”