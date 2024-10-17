Wigan police warning after reports of a man approaching lone women
Wigan police are urging people to stay safe after reports of a man approaching lone women.
Officers received calls from a member of the public regarding the incident on Hope Street in Leigh on Wednesday (October 16).
The man is described as 6ft 1ins tall, between 30 and 45 years old and of thin build.
He was wearing a dark coloured thin coat with the hood up and dark blue jeans.
A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “Officers would like to remind people that as it is getting dark earlier, take care when going out and if you have a phone ensure it is charged.