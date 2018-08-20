Wigan pool cue lout jailed for new attacks

A young thug who once walked free from court after shattering a pub landlord’s jaw in an attack just days before his wedding has this time been jailed for more brutal assaults.

Martin Hastings was given a 20-month prison term for causing Daniel Bayliss grievous bodily harm and also assaulting Jason Wright.

Mr Hart needed facial surgery

The hearing was told that he battered both men with a pool cue during a night out in Wigan town centre.

Hastings had chatted to Mr Wright briefly at the Q8 Sports Bar and Grill in Powell Street asking if he knew members of a group standing nearby.

Later he came over to the table where Wright and Bayliss were having a drink and hit the latter on the arm with a cue.

Mr Wright stood up to remonstrate only for him too to be cracked on the elbow with the blunt instrument too.

He then tried to wrest the cue from Hastings’s grasp only for it to be rammed into his ribs.

The 21-year-old of Wellfield Road, Beech Hill, had already pleaded guilty to both crimes at a previous hearing at Bolton Crown Court before the judge handed down the custodial sentence.

Two years ago Liverpool Crown Court heard how the then 19-year-old Hastings had “ruined” landlord Stephen Hart’s wedding in Las Vegas when, just days before, he suddenly attacked him when the landlord said he couldn’t take his own shop-bought alcohol into the Springfield Hotel, Springfield.

The hearing was told he lashed out and hit Mr Hart full on the face. “

He didn’t see it coming, the blow was solid and hard and knocked him backwards.

“He had been hit on the chin and the pain was intense and blood was coming from his mouth,” the prosecutor said at the time.

The victim went to hospital and it was found his jaw was broken in two places. Mr Hart’s US wedding went ahead but he said the day was ruined because he could barely eat and could could feel nothing but a “horrible tingling” in his lower face.

At the time it was feared the assault had caused irreparable damage and he had to undergo surgery at Manchester Royal Infirmary where he had metal plates inserted into his face.

Admitting GBH, Hastings on that occasion was given a 10-month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months, 150 hours’ unpaid work, a curfew and was ordered to pay his victim £1,200.

At the time he was living in Duke Street, Swinley, was said to be a plasterer by trade and at that point had never been in trouble with the law before, a factor which the judge took into consideration when not sending him directly to prison.