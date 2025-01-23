Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff injury claims of nearly £2m, mainly due to attacks by inmates, have been made at Wigan’s jail in the last five years.

In fact the total could be much higher because the figures revealed in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request only cover the period 2019 to 2022 and the year ending in March 2024 saw a massive 324 attacks on staff recorded which have yet to be factored in.

Law firm Accident Claims obtained the figures showing that employee claims against HMP Hindley since 2019 amount to £1,929,134.44 to date, with the highest yearly amount by far being £1,563,874.75 in 2021/22.

Prison staff work in a harsh environment and are exposed to stressful situations almost every day.

Despite prisons having processes designed to minimise the risk of injury to prison officers whilst they are at work, there are times when these processes fail, and an accident or even an assault takes place.

Attacks on staff make up the vast majority of Hindley claims, alongside smaller numbers for accidents.

The Government launched Operation Early Dawn in August 2024, an early release scheme for prisons across England and Wales, as the total prison population reached an all-time high.

And those increased prison population levels had often not been matched by a rise in the number of prison staff, which has led to more pressure being piled on officers, such as the threat of more prisoner-on-guard assaults.

Nationally the prison population has increased annually for the last 30 years, rising from 43,000 in 1994 to over 88,000 in 2024.

Despite this, the number of uniformed officers employed to care for and protect those committed by the Courts has remained almost static.

This imbalance in staff numbers has resulted in disturbing figures as, according to the Ministry of Justice, there were 114 assaults on prison staff per 1,000 prisoners in 2023/24.

Additionally, prisoner-on-staff assaults continue at a rate of over eight per day every day of the year.

Many campaigners argue that investing in safer and more humane prison conditions and providing support to both staff and inmates may reduce the overall number of compensation claims and save taxpayer money.

Peter Dawson of the Prison Reform Trust said: “Our prison system is failing on every front, as these numbers show.

“But unusually this is a public service which could be fixed by reducing demand rather than increasing supply.

“The political love affair with imprisonment as a symbol of toughness lies at the root of the problem, and both main parties are to blame.”

According to figures gathered by the HM Prison and Probation Service, 1,628 claims have been lodged against prisons across the UK in the last five years, 592 of which have been settled.

The most common claims were assaults by prisoners, with 637 submissions, followed by slip, trips and falls, as well as Control and Restraint claims, which were both lodged over 200 times.

JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: "Prison staff face a unique and challenging environment daily.

“When they are injured due to negligence, whether it's an assault by an inmate, a slip and fall, or inadequate safety measures, they have the right to seek compensation.

“It's crucial for prison staff to understand their legal rights and seek professional legal advice to ensure their claim is handled fairly."