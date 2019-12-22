Wigan pub's re-opening plan suffers major setback after break-in

Plans to re-open a historic Wigan pub just before Christmas have suffered a massive blow following a break-in.



Thieves smashed their way into The Whitesmiths Arms on Standishgate and stole CCTV equipment and a laptop as well as ransacking the place.

The offenders gained entry by breaking an upstairs kitchen window and then forced the back door to get out, causing more damage.

The loss of the Lenovo computer is the biggest setback for landlord Mario Selmani as it contained a lot of important information related to the business.

Mario and his team had been hoping to unveil the new pub and eatery, which has a menu putting an Italian twist on popular British dishes, on Monday.

He is now desperately hoping that the bar at least will be open tomorrow evening.

And he has spoken of his fury that his plans to bring a new business to Swinley have been partly thwarted by the crime.

He said: "It's just a nightmare. It is not what you need when you are about to open.

"It has set us back a lot. It has put everybody down.

"They've smashed a window to get in and then forced the door to get out.

"It's not about what has been taken. It's about the fact we're trying to open a business and put back something that has been missing in Wigan.

"I don't know what they are thinking of to do this.

"I'm hoping to get the bar open at least. I think opening the kitchen will be after Christmas now, though I'm hoping it will be earlier."

The break-in occurred some time between 7pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

The employees returning to continue getting ready for opening found the interior of the pub turned over and even a number of boxes of tiles gone.

The Whitesmiths Arms has received a good deal of support from sympathetic Wiganers after the business put a post about the break-in on social media, which Mario says has given the team a boost.

Mario says Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have visited the scene and will be returning to investigate further.

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101 or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.