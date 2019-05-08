Wigan pupil tried to stab schoolmate, 11, with 'large blade' outside his home

Police swarmed a Wigan street after a youth waited outside a schoolmate’s house with a knife and attempted to stab him.

The pupil from Dean Trust Wigan was leaving his home on Montrose Avenue at around 8am on Tuesday when his attacker, who also attends the school, jumped out from where he had been lurking brandishing a large blade.

Police at the scene on Montrose Avenue

The weapon-wielding youth then threatened to stab his victim, who is in year seven at the Greenhey school and just 11 years old, but the other youngster managed to get back into his house.

Police were called and attended within minutes, with a picture showing liveried cars lined outside the property.

The mum of the lad who was attacked admitted there had been issues between him and his assailant but said her son had been picked out for bullying due to his small size.

The family also expressed shock at the attempted use of a weapon on their street.

The victim’s mum said: “He was hidden behind a post and was waiting for my son. He’s lifted up the knife as though to stab him. My son has gone white and run straight back into the house.

“I don’t know what I was thinking about when it was happening.

“I was shocked by the size of the knife and the fact he’s put it in his pocket and carried it. He must have been stalking outside the house.

“My son’s no angel, far from it, but bullies have made a bee line for him.

“I’m just waiting now to find out what the police and school will do.”

The victim’s grandfather said: “I’ve raised concerns but I didn’t think it would escalate so quickly with one of them carrying a knife.

“It’s scary.

“You hear about things like this in big cities but not in a town.

“I won’t be happy if the police just give him a clip round the ear.”

Dean Trust Wigan said it had been made aware of an incident but as it was outside school it could not get involved.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed they were called at 7.50am on Tuesday to reports that a youth had been threatened with a knife.

Officers searched the area for a blade but did not recover one.

Inquiries are ongoing.