Police probing a break-in at a Wigan home are appealing for help in identifying a man caught on camera.

The burglary took place at an address in the Higher Ince area on December 3 and since then officers have published a CCTV of a man they would like to identify and speak to.

Any information to identify the male should be directed to the officer in charge, PC 12052 McCoombes or anonymously to crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.