Wigan rail passenger accused of assaults

Craig Higgins, 30, of Church Avenue, Bickershaw, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to assaulting Matthew Ibbs and David Graham on the Newcastle to Liverpool service as it travelled through Dewsbury on December 14 last year. He further pleaded guilty to menacing Hassan Ali on the same day. Higgins was given a community order involving a night-time electronically-tagged curfew requiring him to stay at home between 7pm and 7am for 10 weeks, and he was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a victim services surcharge.