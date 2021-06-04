Wigan rail passenger convicted of fare dodge
Jermaine Bowes, of Blackberry Drive, Hindley, was found guilty of not having a ticket on a train at Hindley
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:36 pm
A Wigan rail passenger has been convicted of a fare dodge.
Jermaine Bowes, of Blackberry Drive, Hindley, had denied the charge but was found guilty after a trial by Wigan magistrates of not having a ticket on a train at Hindley on July 18 2019.
A fine, compensation, court costs and a payment to victim services brought his bill to £404.50.
