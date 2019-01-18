Wigan residents fearful of leaving their homes after crime spree

Residents on a Wigan street are terrified of leaving their homes after a spate of crimes over just a few days.

Car windows have been smashed, a wheelchair was stolen and a shed was broken into in several incidents last week on Britannia Road, Marsh Green.

The crimes have shaken residents, who are fearful of what will happen next.

Homewatch co-ordinator Bob Evans, who lives on the street, said: “The damage must be thousands now. The wheelchair itself was £800 or £900 and the windows are £100 a time. It’s ridiculous.

“That’s not counting the upset and trouble it’s causing - money isn’t everything obviously.

“One woman can’t go out now she has no wheelchair. Other people are terrified of leaving in case they come again.”

The first incident saw a bottle dropped on to a car, causing damage to it.

A wheelchair was stolen from a back garden on Sunday, January 6, leaving a woman unable to get out of her house. A shed was also broken into at the property.

The rear window of a car was smashed on Tuesday, January 8, while the window of another car, parked on the same driveway, was shattered the following day.

At around midnight on Friday, police were called when another car’s window was smashed.

Mr Evans said police had been informed of all the incidents, but he did not feel they had done enough in response.

He believes a group of youths are responsible for the offences and says names have been given to the police.

Mr Evans said: “There are disabled people who can’t go out of the door, terrified of what’s going on. It’s scandalous. I’m 72 myself and I have had enough.”

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating.

He said: “Police were called at 12.06am on Friday, January 11 2019 to Britannia Road, Wigan following a report that a car had been damaged while parked on the road.

“A boy aged 14 has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”