Wigan residents urged to report hot-spots for off-road biking as police tackle problem

Police working to tackle problems with off-road bikes are asking for help to identify hot-spot areas in Wigan.

They launched Operation Handbrake at the beginning of May after a growing number of reports of anti-social biking across Wigan borough's green spaces.

Now, police are asking people to highlight the areas with problems so they can address it.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: “Neighbourhood officers are continuing to tackle the issues with off-road bikes being rode anti-socially across the district. Such behaviour carries issues such as causing road traffic collisions, where frequently the bikes are not insured, causing risks and financial losses to other members of the public.

"As we proactively make efforts to tackle this growing problem, we encourage the public to report this to us.