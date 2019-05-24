Wigan residents warned not to be fooled by mattress scammers

Wigan residents are being urged to avoid scammers who are touring the area selling shoddy mattresses.

The warning comes from the National Bed Federation (NBF) who are warning Wiganers not to fall foul of rogue traders when buying beds online or from the back of a van

While the vast majority of bed manufacturers produce safe, compliant and “as described” products, there are dodgy dealers who try to pass off inferior products as ‘luxury’ items, or worse - unsafe and unhygienic mattresses.

From fake flammability labels to used, dirty mattresses stuffed into a new cover, rogue traders will stop at nothing to make a quick buck. A popular trick by a ‘back of a van’ trader is to claim they have an unsold mattresses they will sell for a fraction of the usual price.

The NBF, the recognised trade association representing UK manufacturers of beds and their suppliers, has also seen a rise in complaints about rogue online traders offering heavily discounted products.

NBF marketing manager Simon Williams, said: “The general advice is if an offer is too good to be true - it usually is.

“A reputable trader would never try to sell door-to-door or from the back of a van, so we’d always advise people not to buy a mattress this way.

“When it comes to buying online there are many advantages such as convenience and speed, but there are some things you should be wary of.

“Most alarming is the increasing number of rogue traders offering what appear to be heavily discounted mattresses - often claiming to use high spring counts and deep layers of filling when in fact, they are manufactured with cheaper materials without undergoing any necessary testing.

“At worst, these products may be unsafe or unhygienic, and at best, they are probably only just worth what you pay for them - so it’s wise to steer clear of these so-called ‘deals’.”

Tips for avoiding the scammers:

Always look for the NBF Approved label

Be wary of discounts offering 70% to 80% off recommended sales price.

If buying online, check the company has a registered office, showroom address. Also check whether it has a UK dialing code, 0800 or 0345