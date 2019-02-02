Wigan retail park yob, 14, put behind bars after wrecking spree

A second youth who took part in a £20,000 wrecking spree at a Wigan retail park has been locked up.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a six-month detention and training order after admitting eight offences.

In a two-week rampage of criminal damage in late December and January, the shopping hub at Robin Park was repeatedly targeted.

In the most serious case, £9,000 of damage was caused after the youth smashed windows at Costa Coffee.

The teenage tearaway had previously entered the coffee shop with intent to steal.

Currys PC World, TUI and the Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles building were also targeted for window smashing, with each incident costing thousands of pounds to repair.

The offending was so bad that police said afterwards businesses had considered relocating.

Currys PC World was left with a bill of £5,700 for the damage on December 30 while travel agent TUI had to fork out £1,500 for new windows after they were smashed the same day.

The youth also admited breaking the window of a Fiat Punto in Norley and also targeting a Vauxhall Astra.

He also confessed to magistrates at Wigan Youth Court that he had failed to turn up at court previously and also breached an order imposed by a bench.

A 12-year-old boy was also involved in the retail park incidents and the damage to the Fiat. He has admitted eight offences and will be sentenced on February 21.