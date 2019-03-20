Wigan road blocked after World War Two firearms found at house

Police have descended on a Wigan street after firearms believed to be from World War Two were found at a house.



Officers arrived at the property on Spencer Road West in Beech Hill at around 5.50am on Wednesday.

Police at the scene

A number of firearms were discovered and bomb disposal experts were summoned to the house.

Local reports suggested it was a grenade that had been found in the rear garden of the property and residents were told to stay indoors until the bomb squad had attended.

The road has been blocked off at the junction with Gidlow Lane.

The area was taped off

Police say they think the weapons found date from the conflict between 1939 and 1945.

Officers went to the address to execute a warrant.