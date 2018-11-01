Wigan Road hit and run: Teen was going to hand himself in 'after watching Love Island'

A teenager who admitted critically injuring a three-year-old boy in a hit and run told police he was going to hand himself in after watching Love Island, a court heard.



The 16-year-old boy appeared at Wigan Youth Court today, alongside a 15-year-old boy, after the incident in Westleigh on Tuesday morning.

Leo Durrington

Police on patrol tried to stop a stolen white Ford Transit Connect van on Wigan Road shortly after 10.35am, but it did not stop.

There was a brief pursuit, during which the van hit three-year-old Leo Durrington, from Wigan.

Police at the scene of the accident

He was rushed to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the incident and went before magistrates on Thursday.

The court heard the 15-year-old passenger handed himself in to police at around 7.15pm on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested at around 9.30pm, telling police: “I was going to hand myself in after watching Love Island.”

The older boy pleaded guilty to five charges - causing serious injury by dangerous driving; handling stolen goods; failing to stop at the scene of a collision/failing to report a collision; driving without a licence; and driving without insurance.

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle.

Neither of the boys can be identified for legal reasons.

The older boy stood in the dock, having been brought to court from custody, while the younger boy sat at the front of the courtroom with his mother by his side.

They both spoke only to confirm their names and addresses and to enter their pleas.

Family members packed into the courtroom, all remaining silent throughout proceedings.

