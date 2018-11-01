Wigan Road hit and run: Teenagers plead guilty in court

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to five charges following a hit and run which left a three-year-old boy in a critical condition.



The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wigan Youth Court this morning and admitted to the following charges:



· Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

· Handling stolen goods

· Failing to stop at the scene of a collision/failing to report a collision

· Driving without a licence

· Driving without insurance

A 15-year-old boy, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle.

The older boy stood in the dock, having been brought to court from custody, while the younger boy sat at the front of the courtroom with his mother by his side.

They both spoke only to confirm their names and addresses and to enter their pleas.

Family members packed into the courtroom, all remaining silent throughout proceedings.

Shortly after 10.35am on Tuesday, police officers on patrol in Leigh attempted to stop a stolen white Ford Transit Connect van on Wigan Road.

The van failed to stop and during a brief pursuit the van hit three-year-old Leo Durrington, from Wigan.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

