Wigan robber who targeted four women for their handbags jailed for more than five years

Shane Liptrot, of Anson Place, Marsh Green, targeted the women, who were all alone, in a spate of incidents in Scholes in August.

But he was caught after CCTV operators followed his movements in the area.

Shane Liptrot

A police spokesman said: “The victims were all lone women and were subjected to various levels of violence in order to snatch their handbags from them. Two of the women were dragged to the floor, one of whom sustained a nasty cut to her chin as it made contact with the ground. The victims were aged between 17 and 60.

"Liptrot was initially identified as the perpetrator after diligent work by Wigan Central Watch CCTV operators in tracing his movements before and after the offences. This was followed up by officers arresting Liptrot and finding a bank cards belonging to one of the victims in his flat. He was also caught on CCTV using another of the victim’s cards in a local store.

"Liptrot gave ‘no comment’ during his two police interviews but subsequently plead guilty at an earlier hearing.”

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and two counts of fraud by false representation when trying to use bank cards he had stolen..

