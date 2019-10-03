Wigan RSPCA clinic under threat after being targeted SIX times by criminals

The RSPCA says its Wigan clinic’s future is hanging by a thread after no fewer than half a dozen attempted break-ins.

Heartless criminals have caused thousands of pounds in damage at the charity’s York Street clinic in futile attempts to find anaesthetics like the horse tranquilliser ketamine, which it does not keep on site.

Other news: Wigan resident shares nightmare story of Universal Credit hardship



Efforts to beef up security measures at the site have also been thwarted by five-figure quotes.

The animal welfare charity says it now has a heartbreaking dilemma on its hands: keep repairing the damage or treat poorly animals. It cannot afford to do both.

If the clinic is forced to close, many elderly and low income residents may not have access to inexpensive veterinary care.

Clinic coordinator Dee Holmes said: “Our very limited funds come from donations from people, who very often, have little spare cash, but who know about and appreciate the work we do to help animals that are sometimes extremely ill or dying.

“We can either pay for expensive and completely unnecessarily repairs or we can treat sick and injured animals. We cannot do both.

“If these appalling attacks continue Wigan faces the very real prospect of losing its only centre for low-cost animal welfare treatment. It would be a disaster it that were to happen.”

In the past, RSPCA inspectors who respond to animal cruelty cases, and who are also based at York Street, have had their emergency vehicles stolen.

The centre has CCTV images of the most recent attempted break-in which it has handed over to the police and is appealing to local animal lovers to “shop the culprit.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In February, staff at the RSPCA’s shop in Market Street were left disgusted after heartless intruders ransacked the town centre store and urinated in it before fleeing.

The thieves targeted donation boxes and stole a substantial amount of cash from the tills. But financial gain wasn’t enough for the thieves, who tore off cupboard doors, pulled signage from the walls and even relieved themselves on the floor on the way out.

The mean-spirited act would have been caught on camera, but the culprits also snatched the business’s entire CCTV unit.