Wigan rugby pitch has 'huge amount of damage' after yobs set fire to stolen wheelie bins

Members of Hindley ARLFC were dismayed to find the stolen bins had been torched at their Hurst Street ground, leaving a “huge amount of damage”.

The club is now appealing for more information so they can be caught.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately last night/early Friday morning we again had unwelcome visitors to our site.

“Having not been pleased with recently taking our cricket border and placing it in the nearby brook, at almost 3am they stole six of our neighbours’ wheelie recycling bins and decided to set them alight on the fields, causing a huge amount of damage on fields we have spent a great cost to maintain.

“We do have CCTV of these persons, both on and off the site.

“Could we please ask if anyone has any information to please let us know so we can forward their information to the police.”