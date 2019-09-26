Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Steven Topping (42): Burnvale, Wigan - Drink driving on Slag Lane, Wigan, with 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Lee Tymon (34): Ridyard Street, Wigan - Damaged a wooden gate and two double glazed windows to the value of £400 belonging to Andrew Burrows, used towards Andrew Burrows threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, pay £400 compensation.

Logan Thomas Fletcher (19): Buer Avenue, Goose Green - Allowed themselves to be carried in a vehicle they knew was taken without consent: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £266 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with nine penalty points.

Aaron Dawber (25): Gathurst Road, Orrell - Drove at a speed about 60mph in a restricted area: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £300, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Jay Joshua Cooke (22): Wellfield Road, Beech Hill - Unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment or disposal of waste: Fined £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £1,026.

David William Fullerton (36): Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall - Drove without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident in which damage was caused: Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points, community order with unpaid work requirement for 160 hours.

Robert David Matthews (57): Preston Road, Standish - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for trespassing with intent to steal: Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement.

Daniel Lee Turner (28): Poplar Avenue, Wigan - Assaulted Jade Louise Galvin by beating her: Jailed for 20 weeks with offence being so serious because a domestic violence assault with a knife brandished, restraining order not to contact Jade Louise Galvin or enter Devon Close, Wigan, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

John Gregory Hilton (40): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Stole £10 cash belonging to Gary Davies, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for taking a vehicle without consent: Jailed for eight weeks, pay £110 compensation.

Ricki David Abbott (27): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Assaulted Katie Thornhill by beating her, criminal damage to a door and windows belonging to the victim: Community order with eight-week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order made not to enter Prefect Place, Marsh Green, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of 85, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stuart Weir (50): Brookfield Road, Standish - Assaulted Louise Weir by beating her: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stephen Lewis (49): Kent Street, Wigan - Drink driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without a licence: Fined £270, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from behind the wheel for 22 months.