Wigan's Week In Court

A round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court...



Michael James Green (37): Sycamore Avenue, Golborne - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay compensation of 100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sally Patrice Dwyer (23): The Paddock, Bryn - Drink driving on Repton Avenue, Wigan, with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £254, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Michael Joshua Oakes (24): Lord Street, Swinley - Damaged a door to the value of £200, assaulted Tu Phan by beating him: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement for 160 hours, pay a total of £400 compensation, restraining order not to contact Tu Phan or attend or loiter outside an address at Lord Street,

Swinley.

Nigel Griffiths (21): Spilsby Square, Hawkley Hall - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions: Fined £75, pay costs of £65.

Brandon Lukins (18): Poolstock Lane, Poolstock - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions: Order varied to include unpaid work for 20 hours, pay costs of £65.

Alan Scott William Renshaw (25): Derby Road, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include rehabilitation activity requirement, pay costs of £65.

Dillon Michael Marsh (18): The Poplars, Church Street, Golborne - Used towards Julie Ablett-Hardman threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, conviction of an offence while a youth rehabilitation order was in force: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of

£100.

David William Fullerton (36): Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall, Wigan - Drove without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident in which damage occurred: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Timothy Nasilasila (33): Collisdene Road, Orrell - Drove at a speed above 30mph on a restricted road: Fined £184, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Tiffany Natasha Parsons (27): Belvedere Close, Leigh - Assaulted Pauline Parsons by beating her: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher David Whalley (32): Chapel Green Road, Hindley - Intentionally exposed their genitals to someone intending that they be alarmed or distressed, committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order: Jailed for 20 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Tony Holmes (29): Baucher Road, Worsley Mesnes - Possession of a hammer in a public place: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85.

Estevan Henrique Porto (30): Heath Street, Golborne - Drove at a speed above 30mph on a restricted road: Fined £161, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.