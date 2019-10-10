Wigan's Week In Court

Here is the latest round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court



Jason Luke Pye (20): Torside Close, Hindley - Damaged windows to the value of £400 belonging to Leah Crompton, assaulted Leah Crompton by beating: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £400 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Stuard David Butler (28): Daisy Road, Worsley Hall - Drink driving on Thorburn Road with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit 35 microgrammes: Fined £425, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £42, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Peter Rogers (50): Kinsdown Crescent, Wigan - Drink driving on Robin Park Road with 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Gavin Spencer Barker (32): Enid Place, Bamfurlong - Entered as a trespasser at a garden shed and stole tools and other items: Community order for six months with rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael John Tammadge (55): Wilfred Street, Wigan - Drink driving on Carr Street, Hindley, with 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit 35 microgrammes, failed to stop at the scene of an accident in which damage was caused : Community order for 12 months with unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Michael John Catterall (32): Leader Street, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for taking a Mercedes without consent and shoplifting offences: New community order made with 240 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement

Bradley Maurice John Savage (24): North Drive, Appley Bridge - Stole cash from the debit account of Kathryn Maria Wielding to the value of £500, possession of cannabis, withdrew cash with a bank card that was not their own: Jailed for four months suspended for two years, rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, restraining order not to contact Kathryn Wielding or Mark Wielding, and not to go to an address at Lambourne, Skelmersdale.

Kyle Houghton (31): Spring Road, Orrell - Without lawful excuse, damaged a house sign to the value of £20 belonging to Terri Wilcox, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour with the offence being racially aggravated: Restraining order not to contact Terri Wilcox or enter Bluebell Avenue, Wigan, fined a total of £733, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £650 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Zoe Lauren Powell (26): The Avenue, Leigh - Assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of her functions: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, pay compensation of £50, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher Darren Ward (20): Vine Street, Whelley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include 30 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay costs of £65.