Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Daniel Fitzgerald (25): Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong - Drink driving on Rodney Street, Wigan, with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance or without a licence: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a licence for 20 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Catherine Turner (53) and Martin Turner (55): Vine Street, Whelley - At Wigan supplied goods/services in contravention of a condition requiring them to give a security for the payment of any VAT which may have been due: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £15,000.

Robert John Murray (49): Gantley Avenue, Billinge - Caused Nicola Garner to fear that violence would be used against her: Jailed for 16 weeks with the offence being so serious as Murray totally disregarded the warning and advice from police officers, restraining order made not to contact Nicola Garner or go to an address at Walpole Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Leah Catterall (36): Lancaster Road, Wigan - Failed to ensure their child attended regularly at Castle Hill St Philip’s Primary School: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100.

William Peter Gallagher (18): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include 15 hours of unpaid word requirement, pay costs of £60.

David Marsh (35): Linden Avenue, Orrell - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order for a motoring offence: New community order made with 49 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £60.

Emma Benbow-Riley: Elliot Avenue, Wigan - Being the parent of a child at Golborne High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £660, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay costs of £100.

Stacey Boylan (31) and Shaun Boylan (38): Anderton Street, Wigan - Being the parents of a child at St William’s Catholic Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £660, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay costs of £100.

Angela Cherry: Snowden Avenue, Wigan - Being the parent of a child at Hawkley High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £660, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay costs of £100.

Dylan Mohammed (35): c/o Euro Shop (Wigan) Ltd, Wallgate, Wigan - Applied a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trademark, namely 137 packs of Richmond cigarettes to goods or their packaging,and four other similar offences: Fined a total of £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £410, 323 packs of cigarettes and 77 packs of loose tobacco leaf to be forfeited.

Arthur Stewart McLean (48): Water Street, Wigan - Stole meat to the value of £20 from Heron Foods: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £20 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21.

Simas Kutra (33): Closebrook Road, Wigan - Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having driven a vehicle: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Shane Michael Robinson (23): Kingsley Street, Leigh - Made an offer to supply cannabis: Community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85.