Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Bradley Hock (26): Sycamore Avenue, Hindley Green - Used a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence, drove with a cannabis derivative in the blood: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Jamie Richard Wheatcroft (34): Scot Lane, Wigan - Kept a vehicle that was unlicensed: Fined £40, pay costs of £85.

John Robinson (65): Langham Road, Standish - Drove at a speed above 30mph in a speed restricted area on Parbold Hill: Fined £73, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Bradley Hock (26): Sycamore Avenue, Hindley Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for failure to comply with a sexual offences order: Fined £50, new community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jayne Anne Crank (48): Rydal Avenue, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include unpaid work for eight hours, pay costs of £65.

Peter Paul Kearsley (44): Warrington Road, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order: Pay costs of £65, ordered varied for a term of four months custody suspended for four months.

Leanne Beckett (23): Rugby Road, Leigh - Drove with a cannabis and cocaine derivative in the blood: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Keith Fenton (55): Heather Grove, Leigh - Drink driving on Cypress Road, Wigan, with 31 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Christopher John Halsall (25): Christopher Street, Ince - Drink driving on Darlington Street, Ince, with 31 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £212, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Sean Hilton (33): Mornington Road, Hindley - Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having driven: Community order with curfew for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Philip Pope (36): Vulcan Road, Wigan - Drove while disqualified: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months as six previous convictions for similar offences, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stephen Shaw (31): Warminster Grove, Winstanley - Possession of cannabis, drug driving on Hall Lane, Wigan, with a cannabis derivative in the blood: Community order for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Joanne Woodcock (46): Heysham Road, Orrell - Stole five Yankee candles to the value of £119 and various other items to the value of £320 belonging to Boots: Community order for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.