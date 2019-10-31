Wigan's Week In Court

Our latest round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court...



Christopher David Whittle (34): Prestt Grove, Wigan - Stole teeth whitening products to the value of £171 from Boots: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Zara Fairhurst (29): Vulcan Road, Wigan - Stole soap and gift sets to the value of £200 from Boots in Wigan, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days, pay £100 compensation.

Patryk Lukaszuk (27): Masefield Drive, Worsley Mesnes - Damaged a wing mirror to the value of £100 belonging to Nicola Walsh, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for criminal damage: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay £100 compensation.

Josh Rourke (23): Victoria Road, Platt Bridge - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for a public order offence: Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 month, rehabilitation activity requirement.

John Almond (35): Hall Lane, Aspull - Drink driving on Warrington Road, Wigan, with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

William Dutton (53): Battersby Street, Ince - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 to keep the peace.

Dean John Barrie (29): Coppull Lane, Wigan - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include 20 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £65.

Jack Paul Williams (26): Selkirk Grove, Norley Hall - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for driving while disqualified: Jailed for 10 weeks as persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Daniel Dean Wilcock (24): Morris Street, Wigan - Damaged a Ford Escort to the value of £500 belonging to Carl Fairhurst, failed to surrender to custody, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place: Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £1,300 compensation, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Ackers (33): Benjamin Fold, Ashton - Possession of cocaine, a Class A drug: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel Anthony Wright(37): Hedgebank, Standish - Without lawful excuse destroyed a window to the value of £40 belonging to Darrell Cocklin intending to destroy or damage the property: Fined £230, pay £40 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christian Vasilu (35): Oxford Street, Leigh - Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order: Fined £100.

Christopher William Cocker (28): Glebe Street, Leigh - Assaulted Anne Turnbull causing actual bodily harm: Jailed for four months suspended for 18 months, restraining order not to contact Anne Turnbull or enter Bridgewater Street, Leigh, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Hughes (48): High Marsh Ground, Newton-le-Willows - Drove at a speed exceeding 60mph, above the legal limit: Fined £83, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three points.