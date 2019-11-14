Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Jonathan Thomas Raymond Chappell (38): Daybrook, Up Holland - Stole razor blades to the value of £70, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge: Fined £40, pay £50 compensation.

Patrick Luke Duffy (40): Knowsley Avenue, Golborne - Drove on the East Lancashire Road, at junction of Newton Road in Wigan, while unfit to drive through drugs: Fined £384, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £38, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Adrian Frocu (31): Vine Street, Wigan - Drink driving on Wall Street, Wigan, with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance: Fined £475, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £47, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 39 months.

James Greenfield (41): Coronation Avenue, Atherton - Drove on Chaucer Grove, Atherton, with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, possession of amphetamine, driving while disqualified: Community order for 12 months with 200 hours of unpaid work and alcohol treatment requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gary McKeown (39): Vicarage Close, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on Bolton Road, Wigan, with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

James Marsh (30): Cedar Avenue, Standish - Harassment of Danielle Johnson by making contact with her a numerous times by phone, went to her place of work and attended her home address: Community order given for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours of unpaid work, restraining order not to contact Danielle Johnson or Connor Sudworth, and banned from entering Barton Avenue in Swinley, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Scott Joseph Barrington (30): Forest Avenue, Wigan - Drink driving on Great Acre, Wigan, with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, possession of cocaine, drove without insurance: Fined £320, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Melvyn Hewitt (54): Wilding Street, Ince - Drove a Ford Transit van on Ince Green Lane, Wigan with a cocaine derivative in the blood: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

George Marian Pascale (30): Railway Road, Leigh - Drink driving on Harrogate Street, Wigan, with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from getting behind the wheel for 20 months.

Shaun Anthony Atkins (34): Lancaster Road, Wigan - Stole electric toothbrushes to the value of £40 belonging to B&M Bargains: Jailed for 10 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Darren James Turner (27): Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall - Attempted to steal cash to the value unknown belonging to Wigan Council: Community order with curfew for eight weeks, pay £1,000 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90.