Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Paul Andrew Hilton (38): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Brandon Lukins (18): Poolstock Lane, Poolstock, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with requirements of a community order given for possession of a knife in a public place: Pay costs of £60, community order revoked and new one imposed with 20-week curfew.

Simon Lewis Byrne (27): Liverpool Road, Hindley - Drug driving on Ambleside, Ince, with a cannabis derivative in the blood: Fined £257, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Cavill (22): Ince Green Lane, Ince: Drink driving on Lily Lane, Wigan, with 83 microgrammes, of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 micorammes: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Tyrone Connolly Hodson (30): Heath Street, Golborne - Drove a Ford Transit van on Bakehouse Close, Wigan, with cocaine in the blood above the legal limit: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan Thomas McCormick (38): Billinge Road, Pemberton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with requirements of a community order given for assault and criminal damage by failing to make contact with his case manager: Pay costs of £65, community order revoked and new one imposed with 20-week curfew.

Christopher McDonagh (25): Seascale Crescent, Wigan - Without reasonable excuse had an extendable baton at the Tesco car park in Wigan: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Keith John Rodgers (57): Hunter Road, Wigan - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour: Restraining order not to contact Kelly Jones or enter Blenheim Road, Marsh Green, fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Anthony James Connor (32): Viscount Road, Wigan - Stole four large beef joints to the value of £8 from Lidl Stores, committed an offence whilst subject of a conditional discharge given for an attempt to steal from a Ford Fiesta: Community order for 12 months with curfew for four weeks, drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Martin Jackson (58): Worsley Hall, Wigan - Drink driving on Kilshaw Street, Wigan, with 136 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Andrew Peter Browne (31): Ena Crescent, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Fined £150, pay costs of £65.

Peter Ellison (47): Mayfield Court, Orrell - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with requirements of a community order given for breaching a sexual harm prevention order: Pay costs of £65, community order revoked and new one imposed with five-week curfew.

Craig Anthony Tomlinson (35): Stopford Street, Higher Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with requirements of a community order: Fined £150, pay costs of £65.