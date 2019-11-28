Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Aaron Carl Bushell (37): Linney Square, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault and failing to surrender to custody: Pay costs of £65, new community order given with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Valerie Ann Flynn (56): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Kept a vehicle which was unlicensed: Fined £40, pay costs of £85.

Gavin Flemming (45): St Mary’s Road, Aspull - Damaged the front of a property belonging to Lynsey Flemming by smearing it with excrement, attended at Murphy Close, Wigan, while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order: Jailed for 16 weeks, pay £150 compensation.

Barry Slater (61): Mary Street, Golborne - Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Martin Kearsley, failed to surrender to custody: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Steven Sheridan (42): Brooklands Avenue, Hindley - Possession of a screwdriver, spanner and torch in connection with a theft: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £75, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren Kay (38): Scholes, Scholes - Stole clothing to the value of £336 belonging to Marks & Spencer: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with drug rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Rachel Louise Fielding (46): Spring Street, Wigan - Failed to promptly notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their Housing Benefit and Employment Support Allowance: Community order with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement.

David James McCormick (45): Bulteel Street, Worsley Hall - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £35, pay costs of £65.

Nicholas Hampson (52): Turret Hall Drive, Lowton - Being the parent of a child at Golborne High School failed to ensure their child attended regularly: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Lisa Meadows (34): Corvus Close, Wigan - Being the parent of a child at Britannia Bridge Primary School failed to ensure their child attended regularly: Fined £65, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Vicky Pask: Peak Avenue, Atherton - Being the parent of a child at Bedford High School failed to ensure their child attended regularly: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Stephen Gallagher (34): Ascroft Avenue, Beech Hill - Drink driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with curfew for 11 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Noel John Rigby (59): Conway Road, Ashton - Possession of cannabis: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew John Armstrong (51): Ludlow Street, Standish - Drink driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £335, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, disqualified from driving for 12 months.