Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Carl David Newcombe (31): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Drink driving on Atherton Road with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £380, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £38, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Samantha Oakley (38): Somerville Road, Wigan - Drink driving on the A49 Wigan Lane, Wigan, with 202 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

William Francis Pojunas (33): Broadmead, Parbold - Assaulted Rebecca Griffin, damaged a pint glass belonging to Rebecca Griffin: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service, restraining order not to enter Fairhurst Drive, Parbold.

Claudiu Ursu (20): Drummers Lane, Ashton - Drove without a licence and without insurance: Fined £230, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Matthew Daniel Collins (28): Danbers, Up Holland - Assaulted a police officer in the exercise of his functions by beating him, entered as a trespasser at Red Triangle Cricket Club with intent to steal: Jailed for six weeks suspended for two years, curfew for three months with rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Martin James Wilding (31): Norley Hall Avenue. Pemberton - Interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention to steal, stole clothing, a gym bag and purse to the value of £700 belonging to Lucy Thompson, stole power tools to the value of £2,000 belonging to Stephen Thompson: Jailed for 22 weeks, pay £150 compensation.

Robert Stephen Williams (28): Finchley Crescent, Whelley - Not wearing a seatbelt while driving: Fined £65, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Zara Fairhurst (29): Vulcan Road, Marsh Green - Stole clothing to the value of £300 belonging to TK Maxx, entered as a trespasser at Boots in Wigan and stole goods to the value of £81: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Kasupathy Gobu (43): Tulip Drive, Wigan - Drink driving on Acacia Crescent, Wigan, with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Anthony Mather (62): Lake Side, Leigh - Failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstance that they knew would affect their entitlement to Personal Independence Payment, namely there had been an improvement in his mobility: Community order with six-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Richard Warburton (51): Richmond Drive, Leigh - Drink driving on Alma Street, Leigh, with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance: Fined £380, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.