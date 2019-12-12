Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Lee Jeffrey Adamson (33): Garswood Street, Ashton - Fraudulently used a bank card to make a gain of £305, assisted in the retention or removal of a stolen bankcard belonging to Jessica Burrows: Community order for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £50, pay £305 compensation.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

David Michael Ashley Brown (25): Argyle Street, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include a further 30 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £65.

David William Fullerton (36): Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include a further 20 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £65.

Dillon Michael Marsh (18): The Poplars, Church Street, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include a further 20 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £65.

Adele Culshaw: Salisbury Avenue, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at St Edmond Arrowsmith High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

David Fairhurst (47): Salisbury Avenue, Hindley -Being the parent of a child at St Edmond Arrowsmith High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Stephen Greyo: Christopher Street, Ince - Being the parent of a child at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Peter Neil Kavanagh (52): Church Street, Golborne - Drove a private hire vehicle without a licence: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £100.

Debra Whittle: Christopher Street, Ince - Being the parent of a child at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Alexander John Morgan Frost (24): Shevington Lane, Shevington - Drink driving on Aspinall Road, Standish, with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £390, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £39, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Christopher Halsall (37): Park Road, Springfield - Drink driving on Orchard Street, Wigan, with 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with 120 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Jason Breakspear (49): Castle Street, Tyldesley - Produced cannabis: Fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stuart Martin (19): Elsbury Street, Bryn - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include a six-week curfew, pay costs of £65.

Kerry Elaine Taylor (43): Constantia Street, Lower Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order: Order varied to include a curfew for eight weeks, pay costs of £65.