Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Florin Ignat (19): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Drug driving with a cannabis derivative in the blood, driving without insurance or a licence: £200 fine, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 16 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Peter Edward Connelly (60): The Green, Wigan - Drink driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for six months with rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

James Noel Ward (40): Nottingham Place, Wigan - Drove without insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis: Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Paul Dale Harris (54): Clap Gate Lane, Wigan - Drink driving on Manchester Road, Wigan, with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, possession of lock knife without lawful excuse: Fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Nicholas Oakley (39): Pinewood Crescent, Wigan - Drove at a speed exceeding 70mph on a speed restricted road: Fined £70, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Wayne William Harrison (47): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Assaulted Angela Rigby by beating her: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Peter William Kearsley (45): Warrington Road, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order: Order varied to include curfew for 12 weeks, pay costs of £65.

Joanne Woodcock (47): Heysham Road, Orrell - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include rehabilitation activity requirement, pay costs of £65.

Jeffrey Cockle: Leigh Road, Hindley Green - Failed to ensure their child attended regularly at Canon Sharples Primary School: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Candice Heys: Sycamore Avenue, Wigan - Failed to ensure their child attended regularly at John Fisher Catholic School: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Kelly Warburton: Langdale Crescent, Wigan: Failed to ensure their child attended regularly at Cansfield High School: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Damien Halliwell (45): Hereford Grove, Up Holland - Damaged a Mini Cooper to the value of £3,700 belonging to Stephanie Allan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £2,000 compensation.

Carl Michael Quigley (42): Alfred Street, Platt Bridge - Failed to surrender to custody: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.

Gary Burnett (28): Whinchat Close, Lowton - Drink driving on Mather Lane, Leigh, with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove dangerously on Spinning Jenny Way, Chapel Street and Mather Lane: Community order with unpaid work for 150 hours, disqualified from driving for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay £85 costs.