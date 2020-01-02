Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Louise Lomax (28): Vulcan Road, Wigan - Drink driving on Phoenix Way, Wigan, with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Wigan's Week In Court

Sukenya Morrisey (35): York Road South, Wigan - Stole gift sets to the value of £50 belonging to Boots: Community order with eight-week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel O’Neill (29): City Road, Wigan - Drink driving on Morris Street, Wigan, with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with eight-week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £90 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Simon Millea (48): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Had items for use in connection with a theft, attempting to steal items from Wigan Council: Discharged conditionally for three years, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nicola Shakeshaft (31): Bolton Road, Ashton - Drink driving on Bryn Road South, Wigan, with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove with a licence and without insurance: Community order for 12 months with 200 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Arthur Stewart McLean (48): Water Street, Wigan - Stole chocolate bars to the value of £2.50 belonging to Poundland, stole razor blades to the value of £170 and Ted Baker gift sets to the value of £40 belonging to Boots: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Nicola Doyle (33): Gauntley Gardens, Billinge - Drink driving on Phoenix Way, Wigan, with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £576, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £57, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Hughes (26): Arcade Street, Wigan - Assaulted Josh Hughes by beating: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work, restraining order not to contact Josh Hughes, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Don Sebastian Redcliffe (44): Sefton Road, Goose Green - Drug driving on Liverpool Road, Wigan, with cocaine in the blood above the legal limit: Fined £162, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £650 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel James Ralphs (31): Coops Foyer, Manor Street, Wigan - Damaged windows at Coops Foyer, breaking a bail condition: Pay £200 compensation, community order with alcohol treatment requirement.

Carl Reardon (52): Green Hey, Kitt Green - Entered as a trespasser in two sheds in Wigan: Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tracy Cook (55): Findlay Street, Leigh - Possession of diamorphine and crack cocaine: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.