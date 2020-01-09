Wigan's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Lee Forshaw (31): Wigan Road, Bryn - Assaulted Ruhil Amin by beating him: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren James Turner (27): Poplar Avenue, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for attempting to steal cash: Jailed for five weeks.

John Michael Gallagher (39): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Possession of amphetamine, drove without a driving licence: Jailed for 16 weeks with the offence being so serious because of many previous driving convictions, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kamila Jakubowska (22): The Green, Wigan - Defendant’s vehicle did not meet its insurance requirements: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85.

Ian Taylor (51): Hamilton Road, Ashton - Drove at a speed above 40mph in a temporary maximum speed restriction area: Fined £106, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for six months.

James Wayne Ahearne (22): No fixed address - Possession of a knife in a public place, assaulted a police officer in the exercise of his functions, dishonestly made a false representation to obtain food: Jailed for eight months, pay £50 compensation.

Nathan George Fitton (25): Hunter Road, Marsh Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault and failing to surrender to custody: Fined £50, new community order made for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lyndsey Marie Prescott (34): Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Being the parent of a child at Hawkley Hall high School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100.

Michael John Ball (25): Beechwood Crescent, Orrell - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £50, pay costs of £60.

Lee Ryan Constable (31): Stevenson Close, Worsley Mesnes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £277, pay costs of £60.

Mark Leonard (39): Preston Road, Standish - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of suspended sentence order: Suspended sentence order varied by adding 10 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £60.

Michaela Dean (19): Market Place, Wigan - Drug driving with a cannabis derivative in the blood above the legal limit: Fined £120, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Glen Stewart-Hales (41): Bolton Road, Ashton - Drink driving on Woodcock Drive, Wigan, with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Andrew Partington (44): Canberra Road, Wigan - Drink driving on Kitt Green Road, Wigan, with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, fined £290, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.