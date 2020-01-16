Wigan's week in court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates...



Carl Reardon (52): Green Hey, Kitt Green - Stole three razor blade sets to the value of £105 belonging to Boots: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £70, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Steven Kieron Watson (22): Arcade Street, Wigan - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Standishgate, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren Williams (42): Robson Place, Abram - At Wigan, assaulted Stuart Dawber: Committed to prison for 12 months, pay compensation of £100, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alan Peter Smith (54): Golborne Road, Ashton - Assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions, possession of cannabis: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Darren Oldfield (49): Crawford Avenue, Tyldesley - Drove a van in King Street, Leigh, while disqualified from driving, drove without insurance: Community order with curfew requirement for 16 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael Elliot Wilde (35): Forest Bank Prison, Manchester - At Wigan, damaged a Volkswagen car and kitchen door to the value of £5,390 belonging to Geoffrey Berry: Jailed for two weeks with being so serious as it was a revenge attack, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.

Sean Michael Howarth (41): Dicconson Terrace, Wigan - Used a vehicle with no test certificate, drove without insurance, drug driving with a cannabis derivative in the blood, fined a total of £276, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Zara Fairhurst (29): Vulcan Road, Marsh Green: Stole items from Asda in Wigan to the value of more than £700, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for theft: Jailed for 36 weeks, exclusion order not to enter Asda, Soho Street, Wigan, for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Christopher David Whittle (34): Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Stole Christmas gift sets to the value of £162 and razors and box sets to the value of £356 belonging to Boots, stole three handbags to the value of £299 belonging to TK Maxx, committed an offence while subject of a conditional discharge: Committed to prison for four months suspended for two years, rehabilitation activity requirement, required to pay compensation totalling £261.

Adam Craig Cunliffe (28): Findlay Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison, stole a television to the value of £399 belonging to Asda: Jailed for three years, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Josie Pollard (43): Borsdane Avenue, Hindley - Possession of diamorphine at North Western Railway Station, Wallgate, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Robert Burns (37): No fixed address - Committed arson by damaging property belonging to Anthony Freeney, without lawful excuse had possession of a buck lock knife: Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 60 hours.