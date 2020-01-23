Wigan's Week In Court

A round-up of people recently brought before magistrates at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse...



Owen Smith (27): Atherton Road, Hindley - Drink driving on Hall Lane, Aspull, with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Jack Paul Ralphson (26): Chelford Close, Wigan - Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assaulted two police officers in the exercise of their functions: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £520 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay £100 compensation.

Carl Michael Quigley (42): Alfred Street, Platt Bridge - Stole York paving stones to the value of £300: Community order with curfew requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dean Christopher Savino (40): Lynton Avenue, Wigan - Drug driving on Powell Street, Wigan, with a cocaine derivative and cannabis derivative in the blood: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Daniel Anhony Smith (47): Boyswell House, Scholes - When suspected of driving a vehicle failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis: Fined £135, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Anne Marie Seddon (40): No fixed address - Caused Kristian Hilton harassment, alarm or distress: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £50 compensation, pay costs of £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dean John Barrie (30): Coppull Lane, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include 20 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay costs of £65.

Nathan Cadman (22): Grasmere Avenue, Hindley - Without the consent of the owner, took a Ford Focus for the use of himself or another, drove without a licence and without insurance: Community order made with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Gillian Margaret Cox (51): Lily Lane, Bamfurlong - Drink driving on Platt Street, Platt Bridge, with 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

David James Murphy (25): Bonneywell Road, Leigh - Assaulted Kerry Hunter, an emergency worker acting in the exercise of her functions, by beating her, being drunk and disorderly: Community order with 10-week curfew, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £310 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Connor Sydney Edward Hughes (19): Mersey Street, Leigh - Damaged seven windows at the McDonald’s restaurant at Platt Bridge to the value of £6,800: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.