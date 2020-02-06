Wigan's Week In Court

Our latest round-up of those brought before magistrates at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse...

Thomas Price (20): Leaway, Ince - Used a motorcylce without registration plates on Ince Green Lane, Wigan, without a licence and insurance: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for six months.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Ian Aspinall (34): No fixed address - At Wigan, damaged a glass front door to the value of £7,000 belonging to Barclays Bank Plc: Jailed for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Lee Anthony Treling (51): Mesnes Avenue, Wigan - Drink driving on St Paul’s Avenue, Wigan, with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lauren Cunliffe (23): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - Damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Lynn Wilcock, possession of amphetamine: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to enter Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong or contact Lynn Wilcock, pay £200 compensation.

Jasmine O’Neill (26): Sydney Street, Platt Bridge - Assaulted Mark Puckering by beating him, possession of spice, a Class B drug, failed to surrender to custody: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tracy Anne Hammond (42): Dale Road, Golborne - Failed to ensure their child attended regularly at Golborne High School - Fined £115, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £100.

David William Fullerton (37): Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include unpaid work for 25 hours requirement, pay costs of £65.

Denis Alfred Hilton (34): Thorburn Road, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements imposed following a release from custody, stole coffee and biscuits from Lidl Stores, without reasonable excuse wore a baseball hat that they were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order: Jailed for 20 weeks, pay a surcharge to victim services of £122.

Mark Gerald Critchley (48): Maple Crescent, Leigh - Breach of the peace: Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Rebecca Faye Leyland (19): Meadowvale Drive, Pemberton - Committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 300 hours, pay £600 compensation to the victim.

Luke Matthews (28): Abingdon Drive, Platt Bridge - Damaged furniture and an internal door belonging to Catherine Webber, assaulted Catherine Webber: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months as violence in a domestic setting with a child present, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Martin Steven Lockwood (40): No fixed address - Drug driving on Catherine Street, Scholes, with cocaine and morphine in the blood, drove without insurance: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £121, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Andrew John Maloney (42): Quarry Place, Scholes - Interfered with a motor vehicle, failed to comply with a community order: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay costs of £65.