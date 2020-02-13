Wigan's Week In Court

Our latest round-up of those brought before magistrates at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse...

Rachel Cleary (29): Winchester Grove, Lower Ince - Drink driving on Southgate, Wigan, with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, drove without insurance: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Wayne Christopher Campbell (44): Victoria Road, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £50.

Connor James Browitt (26): Bernside Close, off Woodhouse Lane, Springfield - Assaulted Shaun Liptrot by beating him, drove on Wellfield Road, Wigan, while disqualified, drove without insurance: Jailed for four months, pay £150 compensation, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Sally Corfield (39): Atherton Road, Hindley - Assaulted Michelle Green causing actual bodily harm: Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, pay £250 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jake Richardson (22): Darlington Street East, Wigan - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in West Street, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Steven Corbett (22): Meadow Court, Springfield - Damaged windows to the value of £12,000 belonging to the DW Stadium in Wigan, damaged four windows to the value of £40,000 belonging to Costa Coffee: Jailed for nine months, pay £1,000 compensation.

Rueben James Robinson (20): Woodhouse Lane, Springfield - Damaged 35 windows to the value of £12,000 belonging to the DW Stadium in Wigan, damaged four windows to the value of £40,000 belonging to Costa Coffee: Jailed for nine months, pay £1,000 compensation.

Mandy Hughes (51): Conway Close, Leigh - Drove on Mallory Drive, Leigh, without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident whereby damage was caused, failed to report an accident to police as soon as reasonably practicable, drove without a licence: Pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for nine months.

Josh Andrusjak (25): No fixed address - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

James Lewis Hadland (24): Gleneagles Close, Lowton - Drove without insurance, drove while disqualified, drove a vehicle without a test certificate: Jailed for five months as a flagrant disregard for court orders, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jayne Anne Crank (48): Rydal Avenue, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £75, pay costs of £65.

Sarah Louise Benson (42): Bright Street, Leigh - Destroyed two windows to the value of £300 belonging to MySpace Housing, assaulted David Conlin by beating him: Community order with three-month curfew.

Simon Atherton (33): Redwood, Shevington - Kept an Audi which was unlicensed: Fined £307, pay back £7.50 vehicle excise back duty, pay costs of £85.

John Leeson (26): Osbourne Road, Lowton - Possession of a vehicle that did not meet the insurance requirements needed: Fined £93, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85.